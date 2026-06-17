CACI International’s Agile AI Solutions Factory has been deemed “Awardable” on the CDAO Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace

The designation “firmly validates” the Agile ASF platform, according to CACI EVP for Digital and Enterprise Solutions Jimmy Norcross

Other recent “Awardable” offerings include EdgeScanAI, the RAPTR platform and ProCase-AI

CACI International said Tuesday that the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has designated its Agile AI Solutions Factory as “Awardable” on the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace. CACI Executive Vice President of Digital and Enterprise Solutions Jimmy Norcross said the designation “firmly validates our AI‑native delivery model that embeds intelligence across the software lifecycle to drive real-time transparency, end-to-end automation, and outcomes at enterprise scale.”

What Does the Agile AI Solutions Factory Do?

CACI’s Agile ASF is designed to reduce the cost and time-to-market duration of software development in large-scale government programs. It includes the Agile Project Management Tool that tracks individual and high-level tasks and initiatives to promote transparency within the organization.

What Is the Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace?

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace is a digital environment that hosts post-competitive videos of pitches by vendors of the products, software and services they are offering to the Department of War. To be post-competitive is to be awardable, meaning the videos have been assessed using competitive procedures, and the offerings they showcase are ready for selection and awarding by DOW activities. CACI’s video on the Agile AI Solutions Factory demonstrates a real-world use case about how AI is operationalized to accelerate decision advantage.

CACI’s Agile AI Solutions Factory joins the thousands of offerings on the marketplace that have been deemed awardable. Some recent additions include Edgewater’s EdgeScanAI, LMI’s RAPTR Platform, Cubic’s Tethys and TAKTICS platforms, Redhorse’s Intelligent Data Products as a Service and Procentrix’s ProCase-AI.