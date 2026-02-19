Redhorse’s Intelligent Data Products as a Service, or IDPaaS, offering has earned “Awardable” status in the Department of War Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s, or CDAO, Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace.

The company said Wednesday the “Awardable” designation indicates that the IDPaaS offering has completed a technical assessment and is eligible for streamlined contracting by government clients.

What Is Redhorse IDPaaS?

Redhorse’s IDPaaS is designed to help government agencies transform raw data into mission-ready, reusable intelligence products. According to the company, the offering supports intelligence analysis, complex operational decision-making, contested logistics and other mission-critical use cases across the defense enterprise.

In its Tradewinds submission, the company demonstrated a real-world implementation in which it modeled domain-specific knowledge and delivered government-owned intelligent data products. The platform integrates open-source and commercial technologies to support transparency, scalability and sustainability.

What Did Redhorse SVP Vince Bridgeman Say About IDPaaS?

Vince Bridgeman, senior vice president for national security services at Redhorse, said the company’s IDPaaS offering delivers two capabilities to government customers.

“First, it allows organizations to model enterprise knowledge and apply context engineering so systems receive the right information for specific tasks. Second, it establishes a durable foundation for human-machine teaming and the operational use of AI-enabled applications,” Bridgeman said of IDPaaS.

What Is CDAO Tradewinds?

Tradewinds is CDAO’s acquisition ecosystem designed to support alternative approaches to technology acquisition and procurement across DOW. The platform currently supports more than 120 DOW organizations and leverages existing acquisition authorities to speed up the procurement of capabilities.

The Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace features offerings intended for defense applications. It uses monthly vendor-submitted video pitches that are evaluated against federal standards as part of its approach to identifying products for government consideration.

According to Redhorse, the marketplace serves as a digital acquisition environment designed to accelerate the procurement and adoption of AI, machine learning, data and analytics capabilities.

Bridgeman noted that the IDPaaS pitch video marks Redhorse’s fourth video approved by the CDAO Tradewinds team.

In 2023, the company secured a basic ordering agreement with CDAO to deliver AI-related support services to defense agencies.