Vantor has partnered with Google to expand the geospatial analysis capabilities available through the TensorGlobe platform, an artificial intelligence-enabled spatial intelligence platform.

Under the partnership, Google Earth AI imagery models are integrated into the platform for sovereign, on-premises and air-gapped environments, allowing customers to run geospatial AI analytics in sensitive and classified settings without relying on public cloud infrastructure, Vantor said Wednesday. Customers could refine the models using their own datasets, Vantor’s commercial imagery and other remote sensing sources.

What Mission Applications Could the Google Earth AI Imagery Models Support?

The capability supports mission use cases such as infrastructure monitoring, broad-area surveillance, damage assessment, geospatial change detection and operational pattern analysis.

Vantor plans to integrate the models into its mission applications, including Sentry, which is designed for persistent site monitoring and wide-area maritime surveillance.

“For our U.S. Government customers, this is about more than model access,” said Susanne Hake, executive vice president and general manager for the U.S. government at Vantor, in a LinkedIn post. “It’s about enabling mission owners to harness cutting-edge Earth AI capabilities.”

“We are enabling integrated, end-to-end intelligence, from tasking to analysis, all at machine speed inside secure sovereign systems,” she added.

Why Are Google Earth AI Models Significant?

Google Earth AI imagery models are trained on satellite and aerial imagery and are designed to support mapping and object identification tasks such as detecting roads, buildings and post-event damage.

Vantor said pairing those models with its own imagery archive and spatial foundation enables users to apply AI-driven analysis at scale.

What Data Does Vantor Bring to the Partnership?

Vantor’s spatial foundation includes global 2D coverage and 3D terrain data across high-priority areas, supported by a high-resolution imagery archive spanning more than 20 years.

The company said its satellite constellation can revisit certain locations multiple times per day, enabling continuous monitoring and time-series analysis that supports change detection applications.

How Does the Integration Fit Into Vantor’s Federal Growth Strategy?

The announcement builds on Vantor’s expansion since rebranding from Maxar Intelligence and launching TensorGlobe in 2025.

Vantor has continued growing its government footprint through multiple awards, including a National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency contract under the Luno B program to deliver AI-based change detection insights.

The company has also secured a U.S. Space Force contract to provide continuous tracking of high-interest space objects using space-to-space imagery and has partnered with Niantic Spatial to develop a positioning system for air and ground systems operating in GPS-denied environments.