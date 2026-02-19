Boeing Relocates BDS Headquarters to Missouri

Boeing has announced the relocation of its defense, space and security business headquarters to St. Louis, Missouri, from Arlington, Virginia.

Why Is Boeing Relocating Its BDS Headquarters?

The company said Wednesday the move returns its BDS division to its longtime home, where it was based for two decades before 2017, and places leadership alongside teams that design and produce advanced spacecraft and tactical aircraft. By aligning executives more closely with the workforce and investing in upgraded facilities, Boeing aims to strengthen its defense operations and support U.S. and allied customers.

“It’s important for leaders to be side-by-side with our teammates, listening to their feedback and acting to remove obstacles as we continue to stabilize and strengthen our business,” said Steve Parker , CEO of Boeing Defense, Space & Security. “The headquarters move, coupled with our senior leaders being based at and spending their time at major engineering, production and manufacturing centers across the U.S., reflects our continued focus on disciplined performance across our business.”

What Capabilities Are Based in St. Louis?

Boeing conducts defense aircraft and munitions production and modernization at St. Louis. The site also supports advanced fabrication work; engineering, supply chain and quality functions; and Phantom Works prototyping and Virtual Warfare Centers. The company employs more than 18,000 people in the region, supporting Boeing’s BDS, global services and commercial airplanes business units.