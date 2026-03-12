Booz Allen Hamilton has expanded its collaboration with U.K. defense technology company Hadean through a new investment aimed at accelerating the development of AI-powered digital wargaming and command-and-control capabilities for U.S. and allied militaries.

Booz Allen said Monday the bridge-round investment was made through its corporate venture capital arm, Booz Allen Ventures, and represents the fund’s first international investment. Building on a two-year collaboration between Booz Allen and Hadean, the funding supports Hadean’s efforts to establish a stronger presence in the United States and expand its support for missions across the U.S., NATO and allied defense ecosystems as the company works toward a future Series B round.

How Will the Partnership Advance Military Training?

According to Steve Escaravage, president of Booz Allen’s defense technology group and 2026 Wash100 Award winner, the investment reflects a broader push to modernize how the Department of War prepares forces for complex operational scenarios.

“Working with startups like Hadean, we are on the cusp of revolutionizing how the Department of War incorporates synthetic mission rehearsals as a critical component of training and readiness efforts,” said the chair of the Executive Mosaic 4×24 AI Group.

The continued partnership with Hadean will focus on delivering capabilities built with agentic, spatial and physical artificial intelligence designed to simulate battlefield environments and improve operational planning.

How Is Hadean Scaling AI-Powered Tech Across the US and UK Defense Sectors?

Hadean has already secured several defense partnerships as it expands its digital wargaming and AI-driven simulation capabilities.

In December 2024, the company signed an Enterprise Agreement Lite with the U.K. Ministry of Defence valued at up to $26.8 million. The agreement supports the integration of AI-powered synthetic environments into defense training and operational planning. Hadean’s technology is already deployed to power live, virtual and constructive training environments, including for uncrewed systems analysis.

Hadean has also expanded its presence in the U.S. defense ecosystem. Its technology has been recognized as “Awardable” on the Department of War’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, a digital repository that allows government users to identify and procure vetted AI, data analytics and digital capabilities through streamlined acquisition pathways.

Booz Allen Expands Defense Tech Investment Strategy

The investment in Hadean reflects Booz Allen’s broader effort to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies for government customers through its venture capital arm.

Launched in 2022, Booz Allen Ventures focuses on early-stage companies developing technologies in areas such as AI, cybersecurity, deep tech, space and defense innovation. The firm expanded the venture fund to $300 million in 2025 to support additional investments in mission-focused startups.

Booz Allen has recently backed several emerging defense technology firms, including Firestorm Labs, which develops 3D-printed modular unmanned aircraft systems, and cybersecurity company Corsha, whose platform secures machine-to-machine communications for operational technology environments.