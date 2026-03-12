Siemens and the Department of Energy formalized a partnership through a memorandum of understanding to support the Genesis Mission, a national initiative focused on using artificial intelligence to accelerate scientific discovery and modernize research infrastructure.

The company said Wednesday the agreement positions it to contribute its expertise in industrial AI, simulation technologies, digital twins, data lifecycle management and mission-critical infrastructure to help researchers move scientific breakthroughs more quickly from laboratory experimentation to real-world deployment.

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18 will convene federal, defense and industry leaders to discuss how AI is accelerating innovation across government and research environments. Register now to hear keynotes and practitioner-led panels examining real-world applications of AI and the infrastructure needed to support emerging technologies.

What Is the Genesis Mission?

The Genesis Mission was established through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump in November 2025 to expand the use of AI in scientific research and strengthen U.S. leadership in emerging technologies.

The initiative directs the DOE to integrate data resources, high-performance computing systems and expertise across national laboratories into a coordinated environment that can accelerate experimentation and scientific analysis.

DOE has already begun investing in the effort. In December, the department announced more than $320 million in funding to support AI capabilities tied to the mission, including projects involving robotics, automated laboratories and large-scale scientific data systems.

How Will Siemens Support AI-Driven Research Infrastructure?

Roland Busch, president and CEO of Siemens AG, said the company’s expertise in connecting digital models with real-world systems aligns closely with the mission’s goal of accelerating discovery and scaling innovation.

The initiative will involve Siemens Government Technologies, the company’s U.S. federal business unit that supports government customers and national laboratories.

“Joining in the Genesis Mission is a great privilege for our team at SGT,” wrote John Ustica, president and CEO of Siemens Government Technologies and a 2026 Wash100 Award winner, in a LinkedIn post.

“By combining industrial AI capabilities from Siemens with our extensive experience supporting the national labs, we look forward to supporting the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) in this generational endeavor to ensure American scientific leadership now and in the decades to come,” the four-time Wash100 awardee added.