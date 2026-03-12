Leidos Wins $455M Air Force Cloud One Modernization Contract

Leidos has secured a $454.9 million contract to modernize and secure the U.S. Air Force’s Cloud One platform to accelerate the deployment of cloud capabilities across mission environments.

The Reston, Virginia-based technology company said Wednesday that it will work with Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure to strengthen cybersecurity, increase automation and simplify cloud operations.

“Modernizing Cloud One helps the Air Force deploy mission-critical operations faster and defend them more effectively,” Steve Hull, president of Leidos’ digital modernization business and a 2025 Wash100 Award winner, stated. “It also creates a secure, repeatable cloud foundation that other Department of War organizations can adopt, helping to remove barriers to cloud adoption and enabling teams to move faster and more securely to help meet mission demands and maintain a strategic edge.”

The deal, originally awarded in December, is part of the Department of the Air Force’s Cloud One Next, or C1N, effort. It has a five-year period of performance, including four 12-month options. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center serves as the contracting activity.

What Is the Air Force’s Cloud One Platform?

Cloud One is the Department of the Air Force’s enterprise cloud computing environment designed to provide mission application owners with secure access to commercial cloud services. The platform supports multiple cloud providers and is built to meet defense security standards and zero trust requirements.

The system provides services including mobile connectivity, data transport, compute and storage monitoring, global content delivery and platform operations support. It also enables the migration of mission applications to commercial cloud infrastructure.

How Is Leidos Supporting Broader DOW Modernization Efforts?

Leidos is also supporting broader Department of War digital modernization initiatives through its work on the Defense Information Systems Agency’s DODNet enterprise network.

As part of a 10-year, $11.5 billion Defense Enclave Services contract, the company is advancing the migration of eight additional defense agencies and field activities to the DODNet environment. Leidos said in February that the next phase of the effort is expected to transition more than 100,000 users over the next 18 months and includes organizations such as the Defense Logistics Agency, Defense Finance and Accounting Service, Defense Manpower Data Center and Missile Defense Agency.

Leidos has led DODNet operations since 2022 and has consolidated 26 networks and 12 help desks into a single enterprise environment designed to improve security, streamline IT operations and support zero trust compliance across the defense enterprise.