Leidos to Begin Next Phase of DODNet Migration

Leidos has announced that it will advance the migration of eight additional defense agencies and field activities to the Defense Information Systems Agency’s modern enterprise network environment, DODNet, as part of the 10-year, $11.5 billion Defense Enclave Services, or DES, contract.

The company said Thursday the effort builds on the transition of five agencies earlier this year and is intended to advance zero trust compliance, improve user experience and strengthen mission readiness.

What Is the Scope of the Next DODNet Migration Phase?

Leidos noted that it expects to transition more than 100,000 users to DODNet over the next 18 months as part of the next migration phase.

According to the company, the effort will include the Defense Logistics Agency; Defense Finance and Accounting Service; Defense Manpower Data Center; Defense Threat Reduction Agency; Defense Media Activity; and the Missile Defense Agency.

What Did Leidos VP Heidi VanNoy Say About the DODNet Migration?

“Launching the next phase of transformation means executing faster, more seamless migrations to DODNet and advancing the Department of War’s goal to achieve greater savings and efficiencies through enterprise IT consolidation,” said Heidi VanNoy, vice president and division manager at Leidos.

“This accelerated effort will help defense agencies realize the full potential of a unified and resilient network, strengthening security, data access and mission outcomes,” she added.

What Is Leidos’ Role in DODNet Operations?

Leidos has led DODNet operations since February 2022 under the DES contract. According to the company, it has consolidated 26 networks and 12 help desks into a single enterprise environment.

The latest move comes after the company secured a $142 million contract from DISA to help modernize the Compartmented Enterprise Services Office’s IT operations.

In 2024, DISA awarded Leidos three task orders to support DODNet expansion. That same year, the company secured an $823 million contract for DODNet operations and sustainment services.

The DODNet program also aligns with the company’s broader focus on digital modernization and cyber platforms as part of its NorthStar 2030 growth strategy.