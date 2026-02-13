The Defense Information Systems Agency has extended Palantir Federal Cloud Service, or PFCS, Forward’s existing Impact Level 5 and Impact Level 6 accreditations to on-premises and edge deployments, Palantir said on Thursday.

What Does the DISA Authorization for PFCS Forward Cover?

According to the company, the authorization allows Apollo, Gotham, Foundry and the Artificial Intelligence Platform, or AIP, to operate across any environment, including enterprise data centers and tactical edge environments on hardware selected by the customer.

PFCS Forward operates with the “authorize once, use many” approach, allowing customers to reduce the time required to achieve Authorization to Operate by limiting site-specific documentation and software security assessments.

“The future of warfighting demands software that can operate anywhere—from enterprise data centers to the tactical edge,” Akash Jain, president and chief technology officer at Palantir U.S. Government and a two-time Wash100 winner, stated. “PFCS Forward delivers on that promise with a hardware-agnostic authorization that enables mission-critical capabilities to be deployed with the survivability and resilience our warfighters need. We’re proud to continue our work with DISA to give the U.S. Government the flexibility to bring cutting-edge technology wherever the mission demands. This opens the door for true multivendor architectures at the edge, bringing best-of-breed commercial technology to critical national security missions with unprecedented speed.”

How Does CMMC Certification Strengthen Palantir’s Federal Position?

The authorization comes a few months after Palantir achieved Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification Level 2 following an assessment by a CMMC third-party assessment organization. The certification validates compliance with National Institute of Standards and Technology Special Publication 800-171 requirements and confirms the company’s ability to safeguard controlled unclassified information for Department of War contracts.