Babel Street has announced plans to roll out its first agentic artificial intelligence workflows this spring, allowing analysts to assign research and investigative tasks to AI agents.

The company said Wednesday the workflows will support identity investigations, vendor vetting, global threat intelligence and other critical missions.

What Is the AI-as-a-Worker Concept?

Babel Street said its AI-as-a-Worker approach allows analysts to assign investigative tasks to AI agents that perform multi-step intelligence workflows.

According to the company, the AI agents analyze large datasets to identify entities and signals and compile findings for analysts to review and verify.

“The age of static risk intelligence is over. The future belongs to organizations that can see what others cannot and act before a risk becomes a reality,” said Benji Hutchinson, CEO of Babel Street. “We are deploying agentic AI to fundamentally change the speed, depth, and veracity of global intelligence. Analysts and operators will be empowered to surface hidden connections and produce evidence-backed conclusions at the speed and scale of modern risk.”

Babel Street said the capabilities build on its Data Dominance technology, which processes large volumes of publicly available information to produce contextual intelligence.

The company is also advancing agent-to-agent interoperability designed to enable external AI systems to interact with its platform to retrieve intelligence signals, address identities and support investigations through its Data Dominance capability.

What Is Babel Street?

Babel Street provides an AI-enabled risk intelligence platform used by defense, government and private sector organizations to identify threats, uncover identities and protect vendor networks.

The Reston, Virginia-based company maintains operations in Australia, Canada, Japan, Israel and the U.K.

The company has also expanded its leadership team with recent appointments, including John Larson as president and chief AI officer; Rob Lalumondier as chief revenue officer; and Maura Burns, former chief operating officer of the CIA and a previous Wash100 winner, to its advisory board.