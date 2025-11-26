Babel Street has appointed Maura Burns, former chief operating officer of the CIA and a Wash100 winner, to its board of advisers. The company said Tuesday that she will guide efforts to deliver national security mission needs and build partnerships across the intelligence and defense sectors.

What Were Maura Burns’ Roles at the CIA?

Burns recently retired from the CIA after 37 years of service to the intelligence agency. As COO, she oversaw the agency’s global business functions, led modernization initiatives and accelerated the adoption of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies.

Earlier, she served as assistant director of the CIA’s Weapons and Counterproliferation Mission Center. In the role, she managed worldwide weapons analysis, operations and collection.

“Maura brings unparalleled expertise at the intersection of national security, intelligence operations, and technology innovation,” Benji Hutchinson, who was appointed CEO of Babel Street in May, stated. “Her deep understanding of the evolving threat landscape and proven track record of modernizing critical capabilities will be invaluable as we continue to deliver mission-grade solutions to our government and commercial customers navigating an increasingly complex global environment.”

Babel Street Makes Executive Shuffling

Burns’ appointment follows several recent leadership changes at the company. Rob Lalumondier, who previously served as vice president at Sophos, joined Babel Street as chief revenue officer in early November. The company also recently named Bob Genter as chairman of its board of directors.