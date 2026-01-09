Hanwha, HavocAI to Build Autonomous Surface Vessel to Meet DOW Demand

Hanwha Defense USA and Hanwha Systems, subsidiaries of South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Group, have teamed up with American collaborative autonomy firm HavocAI to develop a 200-foot autonomous surface vessel as the Department of War accelerates demand for uncrewed maritime platforms.

What Does the Hanwha–HavocAI Agreement Cover?

The companies will collaborate on production planning, autonomy installation, proposal development and related technical work under a newly signed memorandum of understanding, Hanwha Defense USA said Thursday, noting that production will align with the U.S. Navy’s Modular Attack Surface Craft solicitation.

Hanwha Philly Shipyard is being considered as the production site for the ASV. By partnering with HavocAI, Hanwha has distinguished itself as the only shipbuilder operating in the U.S. to formalize a collaboration with an autonomous vessel technology provider.

How Does the Partnership Support DOW Maritime Priorities?

Michael Coulter, CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, said the partnership “will deliver state-of-the art ASVs at scale for American service members.”

“This agreement will not only deliver for the American warfighter but will create much-needed competition for the Department of War acquisition process,” he added.

Commenting on the DOW’s acquisition priorities, HavocAI CEO Paul Lwin said the agency has signaled the need for more vessels with greater capability at a lower cost, noting that the collaboration with Hanwha will help meet the demand.

What Is the Background of the Hanwha–HavocAI Relationship?

The agreement builds on a joint demonstration in October 2025, during which HavocAI demonstrated autonomous force protection operations with beyond-line-of-sight command and control, conducted from Hanwha Ocean’s Geoje shipyard in South Korea while operating a vessel near Hawaii.

The partnership supports Hanwha’s effort to expand its U.S. defense footprint. HavocAI, which secured $85 million in a recent funding round, confirmed sales of multiple vessels to the War Department.