Hanwha Partners With HavocAI, Eyes Entry Into US Market

Global shipbuilder Hanwha recently conducted a technology demonstration with autonomous systems company HavocAI as part of a partnership between the two companies.

What Did The Tech Demo Showcase?

Hanwha said the demonstration saw representatives of HavocAI control remotely from Geoje in South Korea one of their unmanned surface vessels located off the coast of Hawaii. HavocAI representatives, including company CEO Paul Lwin, had been at Hanwha Ocean’s facility in Geoje for a visit, during which they also reviewed the company’s naval shipbuilding and maritime systems capabilities.

Through its partnership with HavocAI, Hanwha aims to accelerate its entry into the U.S. market. The partnership will combine the warship construction expertise of Hanwha Ocean and the combat management system and system integration capabilities of Hanwha Systems with the autonomous navigation software of HavocAI to produce various offerings.

What Did Hanwha & HavocAI Execs Say About The Partnership

“This partnership seeks to incorporate both our technology and industrial strength with a leading U.S. technology company to create new, scalable capabilities in the U.S. while deepening the interoperability of our partners,” said Michael Coulter , CEO of Hanwha Global Defense.