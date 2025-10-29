Hollie Flanner has announced on LinkedIn that she has been promoted to director of partner relations at Summit 7 . In her new role, Flanner will be responsible for fostering partnerships and collaborating with people and organizations that aim to securing the defense industrial base.

Regarding her appointment as partner relations director, Flanner said she is excited to take on her new role and is eager to build on the legacy established by Summit 7 leaders she had previously worked with.

Who Is Hollie Flanner?

Flanner has been with Summit 7 for nearly two years. Before her promotion, she served as public relations and events manager, leading the company’s event strategy and PR efforts, including managing annual CS2 conferences, trade shows, webinars, media outreach and marketing activities. Earlier, she served as partner marketing coordinator.

Prior to joining Summit 7, Flanner spent over seven years at ProMedica as a communication services and marketing manager, where her responsibilities included overseeing partnerships, handling communications and developing strategies to drive engagement and brand recognition.