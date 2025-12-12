Viasat will provide InRange launch telemetry service for an upcoming mission by the South Korean space company INNOSPACE.

InRange is expected to deliver uninterrupted telemetry data throughout the flight, from liftoff to payload deployment, and enable video streaming from the launch vehicle, Viasat said Thursday.

How Does InRange Work?

InRange is a service designed for launch operators to more closely monitor missions. The service utilizes Viasat’s satellites in geostationary orbit to ensure connectivity even when a launch vehicle is beyond the line of sight.

Viasat previously demonstrated the capability of InRange to deliver telemetry data for NASA’s Communications Services Project, which utilized Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket, in November. During the flight, the service delivered a continuous link, allowing the transmission of flight data from the rocket to the launch operations center.

Gary Lay, vice president of international government at Viasat, noted that the upcoming INNOSPACE launch will be InRange’s first-ever commercial use.

“Through our satellite relay network, we can help launch providers receive data throughout the entire launch,” the executive added.

InRange is part of Viasat’s HaloNet portfolio of services to enable space-to-ground, near-Earth communications.

When Is INNOSPACE’s Launch?

INNOSPACE’s upcoming mission will take place on Dec. 17. The company’s launch vehicle HANBIT-Nano will lift off from the Alcantara Launch Center in Northern Brazil to deliver five small satellites and three non-separating experimental devices to low Earth orbit.

HANBIT-Nano is a hybrid rocket that uses a mix of different fuels. INNOSPACE built the rocket using 3D-printing technology to offer a low-cost and low-latency platform for customers.

The upcoming flight marks HANBIT-Nano’s maiden launch. INNOSPACE also intends to launch from various global space ports, including in Norway and Australia.