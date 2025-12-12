Integral Federal has won a position on the Missile Defense Agency’s potential 10-year, $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, or SHIELD, multiple-award contract.

“Our inclusion reflects our commitment to delivering agile, mission-ready solutions that strengthen national defense,” Amanda Windle, chief growth officer of Integral Federal, said in a statement published Thursday.

“We look forward to partnering with MDA and driving solutions that move their mission forward,” added Windle.

On Dec. 2, MDA awarded 1,014 companies positions on the SHIELD indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract as part of the first tranche of staggered awards, establishing the competitive pool.

In September, MDA issued a request for proposals for the SHIELD contract program.

What Is MDA’s SHIELD IDIQ Contract?

SHIELD is a flexible contract vehicle that allows MDA and other Department of War entities to rapidly compete orders and accelerate the delivery of innovative capabilities to warfighters.

Through SHIELD, MDA aims to develop continuous, layered protection against air, missiles, space, cyber and hybrid threats, according to the RFP.

Through the contract, the agency seeks to advance the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning-enabled applications, model-based systems engineering, open systems architecture, digital engineering and agile processes to accelerate the development, acquisition and sustainment of capabilities.

Integral Federal said it looks forward to supporting future task orders under the contract, particularly in the area of systems engineering. The company’s systems engineering support includes coordinating the testing, integration and experimentation of advanced avionics systems.

What Does Integral Federal Do?

McLean, Virginia-based Integral Federal provides digital transformation, systems engineering and program management support services for federal defense, intelligence and civilian agency customers.