BAE Systems Secures DARPA Contract for Autonomous Tracking Technology

BAE Systems’ FAST Labs has received a $16 million Phase 2 contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to continue developing autonomous tracking technology under the Oversight program.

What Will BAE Systems Do In Phase 2 of the Contract?

In Oversight Phase 1, BAE Systems said it tested its software in a modeling and simulation environment, showcasing a custody mission with sample satellites and sensors. Phase 2 will refine the algorithms and evaluate performance in larger constellations, more complex scenarios and higher-fidelity simulations. The company plans to deploy the technology to tactical-edge satellites and ground stations.

BAE Systems will conduct work at its facilities in Burlington, Massachusetts, and Merrimack, New Hampshire, with AIMdyn serving as a subcontractor.

What Is the Oversight Program?

The Oversight program is an initiative focused on developing an autonomous system that can continuously track or maintain “custody” of large numbers of terrestrial assets using new satellite constellations. Deploying the Oversight program’s software and algorithms on networked satellite constellations allows continuous surveillance at tactical timescales. Space-based coordination and data processing reduce latency and boost revisit rates, enabling near real-time tracking for enhanced warfighter situational awareness and decision-making.

Written by Miles Jamison

