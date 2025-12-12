PSC Names Michael LaRouche to Board of Directors

The Professional Services Council has elected Michael LaRouche, CEO of Serco North America and a two-time Wash100 awardee, and four other new members to its board of directors for 2026.

PSC said Thursday LaRouche and other board members will serve three-year terms, providing policy oversight and guiding the council’s direction.

Who Is Michael LaRouche?

LaRouche is Serco North America’s chief executive, a role he took on in September. In this capacity, he oversees the company’s expansion efforts in the U.S. and Canada and leads the delivery of mission-critical technology, management and professional services to defense, intelligence, federal civilian, state and local governments and commercial clients.

Before joining Serco, he was president of the national security and space sector at SAIC.

His industry career includes senior leadership roles at Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

Who Are PSC’s 2026 Board Officers, Executive Committee & Board Members?

PSC also appointed Amentum CEO John Heller, Maximus CEO Bruce Caswell and Threase Baker, president of ABBTech Professional Services, as its board officers for 2026.

Heller and Caswell will serve as the council’s chair and vice chair, respectively, while Baker will take on the role of secretary.

In addition to Heller, Caswell and Baker, other industry leaders who will serve on PSC’s executive committee for one-year terms include Andy Green, president of HII Mission Technologies; Carey Smith, chairwoman, president and CEO of Parsons; Jennifer Felix, president and CEO of ASRC Federal; John Mengucci, president and CEO of CACI; Julian Setian, president and CEO of SOSi; PV Puvvada, CEO of NetImpact Strategies; Stephanie Mango, president and CEO of CGI Federal; and Thomas Bell, CEO of Leidos.

Apart from LaRouche, Setian and Smith, 18 other members will serve on the PSC board for three-year terms, including Craig Halliday, CEO of Unanet; John Hassoun, president and CEO of VTG; and Rocky Thurston, CEO of DMI.

Heller, Caswell, Green, Smith, Felix, Mengucci, Setian, Puvvada, Mango, Bell and Halliday are all Wash100 Award recipients.