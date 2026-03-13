Dexian has aligned LinTech Global under the Dexian Government Solutions brand, consolidating its federal technology and services capabilities under a unified operating structure led by Mike Zembrzuski.

The move is designed to better serve federal agencies and allied organizations, allowing the delivery of mission-focused services with greater scale and operational efficiency, Dexian said Wednesday, noting that the transition will have zero impact on existing contracts, operational performance or client points of contact.

Who Is Mike Zembrzuski?

Zembrzuski brings decades of experience in government technology services and national security programs. He was the CEO of LinTech Global, which provides services across areas such as enterprise IT, cybersecurity, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and professional services for defense and civilian federal agencies.

His career includes senior leadership positions across the GovCon industry, including chief growth officer roles at NetCentrics and Advanced Concepts and Technologies International, and executive vice president and business group manager at CACI International.

Zembrzuski is also the founder and CEO of Guardian One, a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that provides analytical and operational support to U.S. defense, intelligence and homeland security agencies.

Earlier in his career, he spent more than 20 years as an officer in the U.S. Army.

How Will the LinTech Alignment Strengthen Dexian’s Federal Services Platform?

According to Zembrzuski, the LinTech Global alignment is intended to enable a more effective response to federal technology needs.

“As client needs continue to evolve across the government landscape, the unified Dexian Government Solutions brand positions us to meet those challenges with seamless delivery, broadened expertise, and a platform that is greater than the sum of its parts,” he said.

Established in May 2023, Dexian serves as the consolidated identity for Digital Intelligence Systems and Signature Consultants. The platform’s inception was preceded by the January 2023 acquisition of LinTech Global.