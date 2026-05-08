Carahsoft Technology and evoila U.S. formed a partnership to deliver VMware by Broadcom services to the public sector.

evoila will provide VMware Cloud Foundation consulting, architecture, training, application development and managed operations services to help agencies modernize IT environments.

Carahsoft will act as evoila’s master government aggregator, distributing services through reseller partners and major contract vehicles.

Carahsoft Technology and evoila U.S. have partnered to provide VMware by Broadcom offerings to public sector customers, Carahsoft said Thursday.

What Services Will evoila Provide?

evoila provides VMware Cloud Foundation consulting, architecture, training, application development and managed operations services designed to help government agencies modernize IT environments while maintaining secure, compliant infrastructure for on-premises, hybrid cloud and AI-ready operations.

“evoila’s expertise in cloud, managed services and security solutions brings valuable capabilities to Public Sector customers seeking to modernize their IT environments while maintaining the highest levels of security and compliance,” said Will Jones , senior vice president of multicloud solutions at Carahsoft.

What Does the Agreement Cover?

Carahsoft will serve as evoila’s master government aggregator, making services available through reseller partners and contract vehicles, including National Association of State Procurement Official ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners and E&I Cooperative Services. The partnership is designed to help agencies modernize and secure IT environments.

“Carahsoft’s deep understanding of Government procurement, strong partner ecosystem and proven ability to deliver innovative technology solutions align with our mission to help Public Sector organizations modernize and secure their IT environments,” said Glen Tindal, CEO at evoila U.S. “Through this partnership, we are confident that we can expand our reach and better support Government agencies with the scalable, secure and high-performance solutions needed to achieve their digital transformation goals,” Tindal added.