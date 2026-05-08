Parsons has received a $34 million option year award from the Defense Threat Reduction Agency, or DTRA, to continue supporting nuclear enterprise mission assurance efforts under the Assessments, Exercises, Modeling and Simulation Support contract vehicle, or AEMSS.

What Are the Details of the Vulnerability Assessments Task Order?

The company said Thursday DTRA exercised the third option year on the Vulnerability Assessments task order. The option carries a one-year performance period. It falls under the agency’s $170 million AEMSS indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, which was initially awarded to Parsons and four other companies as part of DTRA’s broader $850 million AEMSS procurement vehicle supporting counter-weapons of mass destruction and nuclear defense missions.

Parsons’ previous $137 million task order under the AEMSS vehicle, awarded in June 2025, covered the provision of specialized cyber operations capabilities, including cyber assessments, analysis and operational support for mission-critical infrastructure and counter-WMD efforts.

What Work Will Parsons Perform Under the DTRA Contract?

The exercised option tasks Parsons to continue conducting vulnerability assessments and delivering technical support to DTRA’s Nuclear Enterprise Mission Assurance Department. The scope of work also covers design evaluation, operational support and strategic mission analysis in support of Department of War priorities and efforts to boost operational readiness of nuclear enterprise initiatives.