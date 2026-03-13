General Dynamics Information Technology has introduced new autonomous surveillance towers with enhanced capabilities to support border security operations.

What Capabilities Do GDIT’s Towers Offer?

The General Dynamics business unit said Wednesday the towers use edge artificial intelligence, machine learning and proprietary video analytics to monitor illegal activity across wide and remote areas. Supported by 5G and satellite communications, the systems can identify, classify and track objects of interest in real time without requiring continuous human oversight.

By autonomously conducting long-range surveillance and prioritizing alerts, the platform provides actionable data that helps streamline decision-making and enables field personnel to focus on urgent operations.

How Are the Towers Configured for Deployment?

The surveillance towers are designed for rapid deployment and scalability, supporting effective monitoring in remote areas with limited infrastructure. They are engineered to be adaptable, with future-proof integration capabilities such as counter-unmanned aircraft systems functions, ensuring readiness as border threats continue to evolve.

Other GDIT Border Security Efforts