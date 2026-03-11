General Dynamics Information Technology has introduced its Vision, Innovation and Acceleration, or VIT, strategy designed to drive technology investments, accelerate innovation and deliver advanced capabilities for government missions.

As government agencies accelerate efforts to modernize mission systems and adopt emerging technologies, industry initiatives such as GDIT’s VIA strategy highlight the growing focus on digital transformation across the federal landscape. The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Digital Transformation Summit will bring together government and industry leaders to discuss evolving technology priorities. Book your spot now at this April 22 event!

What Did GDIT President Amy Gilliland Say About the VIA Strategy?

In a statement published Tuesday, GDIT President Amy Gilliland said mission success in today’s dynamic geopolitical and technological environment demands speed, agility and innovation.

“VIA reinforces our long-standing commitment to invest in proven mission solutions to meet the government’s most pressing challenges now and in the future,” added Gilliland, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

What Are the 5 Key Pillars of the VIA Strategy?

The strategy centers on five areas: investing in strategic market segments such as the battlespace of the future, smart government modernization and border security; expanding technology platforms; strengthening commercial partnerships; enhancing business execution; and developing an AI-enabled workforce.

Under the technology solutions pillar, GDIT is building a suite of mission solutions designed to deliver capabilities to the tactical edge and support smarter government operations. The company is also focusing on building an AI-empowered workforce of the future through training, internal mobility and initiatives such as a “growth gig” program that allows technologists to support innovation projects across the enterprise.

GDIT said the strategy also includes expanding commercial partnerships with technology companies such as Amazon Web Services, Google Public Sector, ServiceNow, IonQ and GitLab. The company added 40 emerging technology firms to its partner ecosystem and is developing more than 60 proof-of-concept projects.

How Does the VIA Strategy Build on GDIT’s Earlier Technology Investments?

The VIA initiative builds on a technology investment strategy launched in 2023.

According to the company, that effort generated $18.3 billion in new business and recompete contract awards through its Digital Accelerator portfolio, which focuses on AI, cloud, cyber, 5G, digital engineering and quantum technologies.

GDIT said the initiative also builds on its parent company’s $1.2 billion investment in 2025 to expand facilities and advance manufacturing capabilities.