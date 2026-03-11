in Contract Awards, News

NIH Selects eSimplicity for Heart Institute IT Modernization Contract

Photo: eSimplicity
AnhThu Nguyen. The eSimplicity CEO commented on the NHLBI IT modernization contract award.
AnhThu Nguyen Founder and CEO eSimplicity

IT services firm eSimplicity has secured a multiyear contract from the National Institutes of Health to provide IT modernization support for the agency’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, or NHLBI.

NIH Selects eSimplicity for Heart Institute IT Modernization Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

As agencies pursue IT modernization initiatives like the NHLBI effort, government and industry leaders will gather to discuss emerging technologies and mission-driven innovation. Register now for the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22 to join experts as they explore how digital tools, data and AI are reshaping federal operations.

What Is the Scope of the NHLBI Contract?

In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, eSimplicity said it will help modernize legacy systems and support software development standardization across NHLBI.

The company will also support the development of a secure and integrated digital enterprise environment designed to improve collaboration across NHLBI teams.

The modernization effort seeks to help scientists and innovators accelerate discoveries related to heart, lung, blood and sleep conditions that affect millions of Americans.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside such talented teams and help drive new ideas through NHLBI. We take pride in making technology work smarter, safer, and faster so we can deliver what really matters to our partners,” said AnhThu Nguyen, founder and CEO of eSimplicity.

What Is eSimplicity?

Founded in 2016, eSimplicity is a technology company focused on providing data modernization, enterprise systems and transformation, spectrum engineering and management, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and digital experience support for federal civilian, defense, intelligence and health agencies.

In 2023, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company won a spot on a potential $85 million blanket purchase agreement covering IT support services for NHLBI.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Steve Hull
Steve Hull. Leidos partnered with Dropzone AI to deploy agentic AI tools that automate SOC investigations.
Leidos Taps Dropzone AI’s Agentic Technology to Accelerate Federal Cyberthreat Response