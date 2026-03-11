IT services firm eSimplicity has secured a multiyear contract from the National Institutes of Health to provide IT modernization support for the agency’s National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute, or NHLBI.

As agencies pursue IT modernization initiatives like the NHLBI effort, government and industry leaders will gather to discuss emerging technologies and mission-driven innovation. Register now for the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22 to join experts as they explore how digital tools, data and AI are reshaping federal operations.

What Is the Scope of the NHLBI Contract?

In a LinkedIn post published Tuesday, eSimplicity said it will help modernize legacy systems and support software development standardization across NHLBI.

The company will also support the development of a secure and integrated digital enterprise environment designed to improve collaboration across NHLBI teams.

The modernization effort seeks to help scientists and innovators accelerate discoveries related to heart, lung, blood and sleep conditions that affect millions of Americans.

“It’s a privilege to work alongside such talented teams and help drive new ideas through NHLBI. We take pride in making technology work smarter, safer, and faster so we can deliver what really matters to our partners,” said AnhThu Nguyen, founder and CEO of eSimplicity.

What Is eSimplicity?

Founded in 2016, eSimplicity is a technology company focused on providing data modernization, enterprise systems and transformation, spectrum engineering and management, artificial intelligence and machine learning, and digital experience support for federal civilian, defense, intelligence and health agencies.

In 2023, the Silver Spring, Maryland-based company won a spot on a potential $85 million blanket purchase agreement covering IT support services for NHLBI.