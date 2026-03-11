Leidos has partnered with Dropzone AI to bring agentic artificial intelligence capabilities into federal cybersecurity operations, aiming to help agencies detect and respond to cyberthreats more quickly.

Government and industry leaders will discuss cybersecurity priorities, evolving threats and federal initiatives such as zero trust implementation at the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21. Register now to join the conversation.

Leidos said Tuesday the collaboration combines its experience operating government cyber environments with Dropzone AI’s autonomous security agents, with deployment supported through Second Front Systems’ Game Warden platform to reach government networks securely.

The partnership comes as federal security operations centers face growing pressure amid the rising volume and complexity of cyberthreats. Analysts must sift through large numbers of alerts, which can slow response times and contribute to workforce fatigue.

How Will Agentic AI Support Federal Security Operations?

Dropzone AI’s agentic technology is designed to automate many of the routine investigative steps typically performed by security analysts, including reviewing alerts, collecting contextual information and recommending response actions.

Steve Hull, president of digital modernization at Leidos, said the partnership focuses on applying AI in practical operational settings.

“Our customers are looking for practical ways to use AI—not experiments,” the 2025 Wash100 awardee said. “This partnership helps federal agencies address the growing threat landscape while working to improve response times, reduce analyst fatigue, and stay compliant with federal security rules.”

How Will the Technology Reach Government Networks?

As a preferred services partner for Second Front Systems, Leidos helps onboard emerging technologies while ensuring they meet federal cybersecurity and compliance requirements. Second Front Systems’ Game Warden platform is designed to speed the delivery of commercial software into classified and unclassified government environments without bypassing established security standards.

What Has Dropzone AI Demonstrated So Far?

According to Dropzone AI, its AI-powered agents have automated work equivalent to more than 160 years of manual analyst effort across more than 300 organizations.

“Partnering with Leidos, using 2F Game Warden, allows us to bring that proven capability into highly-regulated government environments, so critical agencies can sense, understand, and act on ever-intensifying cyber threats at machine speed,” Edward Wu, founder and CEO of Dropzone AI.

As part of the collaboration, Leidos made a strategic investment in Dropzone AI.