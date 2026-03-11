IonQ has partnered with the Applied Research Laboratory for Intelligence and Security, also known as ARLIS, to support a U.S. Air Force-sponsored initiative to improve quantum computing security.

The company said Tuesday that, together with ARLIS, it will examine current commercial security practices for quantum computing systems and explore how zero trust architecture, or ZTA, can be applied to future quantum platforms.

The effort is part of the Air Force’s Securing Experimental Quantum Computing Usage in Research Environments, or SEQCURE, program, which aims to analyze how existing quantum computing platforms can adopt modern cybersecurity approaches as the technology evolves.

How Will IonQ Support Quantum Security Development?

IonQ will assist ARLIS in developing a ZTA framework aligned with National Institute of Standards and Technology standards. The framework will address security considerations across quantum computing hardware, software, data and cloud.

Unlike traditional perimeter-based security models, ZTA continuously verifies access to system resources, users and applications. Applying ZTA to quantum environments could help protect sensitive computing infrastructure as the technology becomes more widely used in government and research settings.

Officials said the resulting architecture could help guide the secure deployment of quantum technologies across federal agencies.

“By integrating NIST-defined continuous verification across every pillar of our quantum platform—computing, networking, sensing, and security—we are not just building the world’s most powerful quantum systems; we are ensuring they are the most trusted quantum ecosystem,” Niccolo de Masi, chairperson and CEO of IonQ. “This project with ARLIS is a definitive step in creating the secure, verifiable framework required for the future of the quantum internet and national-scale deployments.”

Paul Lopata, chief quantum scientist of ARLIS, added that the results of the partnership could be deployed in commercial systems for industry and government users.

What Other Quantum Initiatives Is IonQ Pursuing?

IonQ has also been selected to participate in the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative, a long-term effort aimed at determining whether quantum computing technologies can achieve utility-scale operation by 2033.

As part of the program, IonQ is among several companies advancing to a research and development phase where participants will refine technical road maps, identify engineering risks and propose prototype systems designed to demonstrate scalable, fault-tolerant quantum computing.

The company has also pursued acquisitions and partnerships to expand its quantum platform capabilities. IonQ recently acquired semiconductor foundry SkyWater Technology to support vertically integrated quantum development and software developer Seed Innovations to strengthen artificial intelligence-driven quantum infrastructure.

What Is IonQ?

IonQ, headquartered in College Park, Maryland, develops integrated quantum platforms that support computing, networking, sensing and security applications. The company’s technologies support research and innovation across fields such as drug discovery, materials science, cybersecurity, logistics optimization and defense applications.

IonQ’s quantum systems are available through major cloud providers.