Raft Uses Data, AI Platforms in Army NGC2 Lightning Surge 3 Demo

Raft has leveraged its data and AI platforms to enable data sharing during the Army’s NGC2 Lightning Surge 3 demo

RDP and RAIMS connected disparate platforms and sustained operations in DDIL environments

The 2026 Army Summit will explore AI, the hyperconnected battlefield and more

Raft has used its data and artificial intelligence platforms during the U.S. Army’s Next Generation Command and Control, or NGC2, Lightning Surge 3 operational demonstration to support real-time data sharing and coordinated decision-making between Army and Joint Force systems.

As the Army advances efforts to create a more connected and data-driven force, government and industry leaders will discuss many of the same priorities at the 2026 Army Summit. The June 18 event will feature panel discussions on the hyperconnected battlefield, AI, the future of the tactical edge, cybersecurity and other emerging technologies shaping military operations. Book your spot now!

What Support Did Raft Data & AI Capabilities Provide During the Demo?

The company said Thursday its Raft Data Platform, or RDP, and Raft AI Mission System, or RAIMS, supported real-time data sharing across Army and Joint Force systems during the NGC2 Lightning Surge 3 operational demonstration.

According to Raft, the platforms integrated existing systems, hardware and third-party technologies through a shared data model, enabling data exchange across services and domains. Raft added that the technologies continued operating in degraded, denied, intermittent and limited environments despite network and power disruptions.

The company said it collaborated with the Army’s 25th Infantry Division, Lockheed Martin, Amazon Web Services and Rune Technologies to connect systems between Hawaii and the Philippines, supporting millions of data exchanges and sensor-to-decision workflows across electronic warfare, fires, unmanned aircraft systems and sustainment operations.

Raft also worked with Lockheed, Rune and the service’s 25th Infantry Division on the Lightning Surge 2 exercise, which concluded in February.

What Did Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra Say About the Demo?

Shubhi Mishra, founder and CEO of Raft, said the demonstration showed that U.S. forces can share data, make decisions and act in real time across contested operating environments.

“In modern warfare, delay is defeat,” said Mishra, a two-time Wash100 awardee. “We demonstrated U.S. forces can operate as one; sharing data, making decisions, and acting in real time across the most contested environment on earth.”