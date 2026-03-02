Lockheed Martin and its industry partners demonstrated a prototype Next Generation Command and Control, or NGC2, capability during the U.S. Army’s Lightning Surge 2 exercise, linking sensors and weapons systems in a live-fire environment.

The global defense technology company said Friday it teamed with the Army’s 25th Infantry Division and Capability Program Executive Command and Control Information Network to evaluate the NGC2 prototype. Lockheed Martin previously demonstrated the prototype’s rapid fielding during Lightning Surge 1 in January.

How Was Lockheed Martin’s NGC2 Prototype Tested?

During the exercise at Schofield Barracks, soldiers employed the NGC2 prototype to connect targeting data with long-range fires, including High Mobility Artillery Rocket System rockets and M777 howitzers. The architecture combined electronic warfare inputs, drone video and battle damage assessments into digital fire control systems for coordinated engagements.

What Technologies Powered the Demonstration?

The NGC2 prototype integrates AI-enabled mission applications from Raft , Accelint and Rune into the Army’s C2 framework. Raft’s data layer enabled voice-driven tasking and real-time video feeds, reducing the time between target detection and airspace clearance. Accelint’s Neo interface gave commanders a unified operational view, while ammunition data flowed into Rune’s TyrOS platform to support logistics forecasting and sustainment visibility.