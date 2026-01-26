Lockheed Martin delivered and showcased the initial Next Generation Command and Control, or NGC2, prototype during Lightning Surge 1, as part of the Army’s broader effort to modernize digital mission command.

Lockheed said Friday the effort involved the U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division, Capability Program Executive Command, Control, Communications and Network, or CPE C3N, and multiple government and industry partners, including Raft and Accelint.

“This effort reflects a true partnership where all members of the team work together with mutual respect, transparency, and a shared commitment to delivering the best possible capability to the Army. As part of the team, Raft is delivering the data layer and AI engine that will enable commanders to see, decide and act faster than any adversary across every domain,” said Shubhi Mishra , CEO of Raft and a two-time Wash100 Award winner.

What Is Next Generation Command & Control?

NGC2 is a U.S. Army initiative to modernize digital mission command by using a shared data layer to deliver a persistent, common operating picture and a unified view of the battlefield.

The NGC2 prototype being developed by Lockheed is designed to consolidate warfighting data into a single data layer, enabling enhanced command and control. The prototype will run on the 25th ID’s existing network and computing infrastructure, spanning multiple echelons from division to platoon and operating from cloud environments to the tactical edge.

What Was Demonstrated at Lightning Surge 1?

Lockheed Martin demonstrated the rapid fielding of its NGC2 prototype, delivering the capability within a month of installing representative hardware at the 25ID’s Home Station Mission Command Lab. The prototype features a common data layer enhanced with artificial intelligence tools, including voice- and chat-based natural language processing, to support spot reporting and faster, data-driven decision-making.