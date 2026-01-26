Carahsoft Technology and ISARA have signed a partnership agreement to make the latter’s quantum readiness platforms and services available to the Department of War and other federal agencies.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as ISARA’s public sector distributor, providing agencies with tools to modernize cryptography and strengthen zero trust architecture.

How Will Carahsoft Support ISARA Through the Partnership?

Carahsoft will deliver ISARA’s quantum readiness services and quantum-safe toolkit to public sector clients through its reseller partners and contract vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, IT Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, The Interlocal Purchasing System, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“Together with ISARA and our network of reseller partners, we can help our federal clients proactively defend against future-state risks while modernizing their cybersecurity infrastructure in alignment with evolving federal mandates,” said Brian O’Donnell, vice president of cybersecurity solutions at Carahsoft, adding, “We’re providing a practical, phased approach to quantum readiness, one that helps agencies manage cryptographic risk today and strengthen their security for tomorrow.”

The collaboration will provide federal agencies with ISARA’s full range of quantum readiness services, including cryptographic inventory, assessments, prioritization through cryptographic posture management, quantum-safe operational technology enablement, roadmap development, post-quantum cryptography implementations and crypto-agility platforms.

What Does ISARA Do?

ISARA provides quantum-safe security platforms and services designed to help organizations protect infrastructure against quantum computing security threats by enabling them to discover and manage cryptographic assets, posture and risks to address vulnerabilities.

How Is Carahsoft Expanding Its Public Sector Quantum Partnerships?

Carahsoft continues to expand its public sector quantum security and data resilience portfolio through partnerships with several technology providers.

In May 2025, the company partnered with Certes to make the latter’s quantum-safe data encryption tool available to government customers.

Carahsoft also teamed up with Quantum to market the latter’s suite of end-to-end data management offerings to federal government clients. In addition, the company entered into an agreement to bring Qrypt’s Quantum Security Suite to government customers.