Boeing has signed a memorandum of understanding with Shift5 , a cybersecurity and predictive maintenance company, to strengthen aircraft health and security monitoring .

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21 brings together government and industry leaders to address escalating cyberthreats and agency readiness as the Department of War’s 2027 zero trust deadline approaches. Register now.

What Is the Boeing & Shift5 Partnership About?

The collaboration aims to shift aircraft maintenance from a reactive to a predictive model, enabling near-real-time detection of aircraft faults and cyber intrusions, Boeing said Wednesday. It integrates Boeing’s airframe-specific predictive maintenance data with Shift5’s onboard hardware and cybersecurity analytics.

How Does the Technology Work?

Shift5’s onboard hardware captures operational technology data from aircraft systems and feeds both Boeing’s predictive maintenance analytics and Shift5’s cybersecurity monitoring tools. This enables mechanical health assessment and cyberthreat detection to occur simultaneously at operational tempo rather than hours or days after a mission. The approach is designed to reduce maintenance downtime, enhance aircraft availability and accelerate fault detection. The C-17 Globemaster III will serve as the initial platform for use-case exploration, with additional focus on aircraft such as the KC-46 Pegasus.

Boeing & Shift5 Executives on the Partnership?

“When data moves faster than threats and insights outpace failures, our aircrews get their best chance to succeed. This partnership marries Boeing’s deep aircraft intuition with Shift5’s edge-speed cyber defense — that’s force protection and fleet performance in one,” said Travis Williams , vice president of Air Force mobility & training services at Boeing.