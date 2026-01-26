Nava has secured a three-year prime contract from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to modernize the enterprise development tools the agency uses across operations, training and governance functions.

What Services Will Nava Provide to SEC?

The public benefit corporation said it will consolidate, migrate and enhance the SEC’s developer tool ecosystem under the award.

“The SEC supports deep and critical infrastructure, and improving the availability and usability of enterprise developer tools can support development capabilities and adaptability across the SEC developer ecosystem,” Sha Hwang, the company’s chief operating officer, stated.

The contract builds on Nava’s existing relationship with the SEC. In 2023, Nava won a position on the agency’s five-year blanket purchasing agreement, or BPA, focused on specialized IT projects to advance modernization goals. Through the BPA, Nava has supported the SEC in developing cloud-based technologies that allow the agency to update legacy applications and build new ones.

What Is Nava?

Founded in 2015, Nava provides digital services, such as software development, DevSecOps, cloud implementation and IT support, to address modernization challenges across federal, state and local government agencies.

Nava also supported other large-scale government cloud transformations, including work with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to build a self-service cloud ecosystem capable of running significantly more applications than traditional infrastructure. That platform processes claims data for 65 million people.