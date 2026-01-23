Tria Federal Names 3 Leaders to Business Development Team

Tria Federal has appointed senior executives Kelly Godsey, Troy Ibarra and Drew Ozmar to its business development team as the company expands its support of federal health missions.

In a LinkedIn post published Thursday, the company said Godsey and Ibarra will serve as business development directors, while Ozmar will assume the role of senior manager of growth.

Diana Ceban, executive vice president of strategic initiatives and market expansion, and Sean Vineyard, VP of business development, welcomed the addition of the three leaders to the Tria growth team.

“At Tria, we believe that investing in professionals who truly understand our customers’ health missions uniquely positions us to serve them better—and these leaders exemplify that commitment,” Ceban and Vineyard said in a joint statement.

Who Are the Members of Tria’s Business Development Team?

Godsey brings executive leadership experience to Tria. He previously led enterprise infrastructure and modernization efforts at the Defense Health Agency, where he oversaw a $772 million annual IT portfolio supporting more than 200 global healthcare and defense facilities.

Ibarra previously worked at DHA, where he led lifecycle management for critical infrastructure and end-user services. His work at the agency helped drive efficiencies through enterprise agreements valued at more than $500 million annually.

Ozmar brings to the role his experience in growth strategy, business development and federal health markets. He has helped drive long-term growth by delivering tailored platforms for government customers.

What Is Tria Federal?

Tria Federal is a technology and services provider focused on delivering mission-critical digital transformation platforms and support to U.S. federal health and public safety agencies. With the support of Sagewind Capital, the company was formed in March 2023 through the combination of Federal Advisory Partners, Favor TechConsulting and Universal Consulting Services.

Since its formation, Tria has continued to expand its federal health footprint and capabilities through strategic acquisitions and partnerships. In November 2024, Tria acquired technology firm Softrams to broaden its capabilities to support federal health missions.

In February 2025, the company and Shearwater, a for-profit subsidiary of the Ho’oilina Foundation, launched Olakino Solutions, a joint venture focused on providing health IT platforms and services for federal government customers. In October, Tria joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to help agencies advance digital modernization efforts and improve mission delivery.