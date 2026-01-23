T2S Solutions has partnered with Axonis to deliver secure, distributed artificial intelligence capabilities for defense and intelligence customers operating in highly constrained environments.

What Is the T2S-Axonis Partnership Offering?

Axonis said Thursday that T2S Solutions will develop and deploy Axonis’ federated AI infrastructure, which “moves AI to the data,” even those in isolated environments, without compromising security or compliance. The platform helps customers modernize operations using AI while retaining full control over their data. It leverages Axonis Decision Intelligence to enable AI-supported decision-making in tactical, tightly governed settings while maintaining data control and supporting secure collaboration without sharing raw data.

What Is Axonis Federated AI Platform?

Axonis is an AI platform originally developed within T2S Solutions to enable AI deployment in highly restricted, security-sensitive environments where all activity must be governed and auditable. It allows organizations to transition quickly from experimentation to real-world operations by training, refining and running inference on governed production data in place. The platform applies security at the data layer, strictly controlling how AI models access and use information, while ensuring agentic AI systems and chat interfaces operate only within authorized boundaries.

What Did T2S Executive & GovCon Expert Aaron Allgeyer Say About the Partnership?

In a recent LinkedIn post, Aaron Allgeyer, T2S vice president of strategic growth, expressed excitement about delivering the AI capability to the warfighter. He highlighted the impact of the partnership by quoting a T2S statement: “Axonis was engineered to solve one of the hardest challenges in operational AI: how to activate AI on sensitive data that cannot be moved, centralized, or exposed. Instead of forcing data into new environments, Axonis brings AI to the data, executing models directly where data is generated and governed.”