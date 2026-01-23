in Artificial Intelligence, News

Leidos, OpenAI Partner on AI Deployment for Federal Operations

Photo: geralt / Pixabay
Artificial intelligence. Leidos and OpenAI have partnered to advance federal AI deployment efforts.
Artificial intelligence

Leidos and OpenAI have teamed up to advance the deployment of artificial intelligence tools to transform federal operations and support national priorities.

Leidos, OpenAI Partner on AI Deployment for Federal Operations - top government contractors - best government contracting event

As organizations advance the use of AI across federal operations, industry attention continues to center on how AI is being applied at scale. The Potomac Officers Club will host its 2026 Artificial Intelligence Summit on March 18, bringing together government and industry leaders to explore the evolving AI landscape. Register now to join the discussion at this OpenAI-sponsored event.

How Will the Leidos-OpenAI Partnership Drive Government AI Adoption? 

Leidos said Thursday it will work with OpenAI to integrate agentic and generative AI capabilities into workflows of customers in defense, national security and infrastructure, digital modernization, health services and other strategic markets in support of its NorthStar 2030 growth strategy.

Leidos Chief Technology Officer Ted Tanner said the collaboration will help federal agencies improve operations by harnessing AI’s “transformative power,” adding that OpenAI’s most powerful models are being deployed in secure environments to protect data while enhancing productivity and accelerating product development and delivery.

Through the OpenAI partnership, Tanner noted that Leidos is expanding beyond generative AI to develop custom agentic workflows aimed at improving operational efficiency.

“We’re integrating OpenAI’s models with our own AI tools to accelerate how we perform a range of knowledge work, including global threat assessments, supply chain monitoring and deepfake detection,” the Leidos CTO added.

Joseph Larson, vice president of government at OpenAI, said government adoption of AI depends on trust, security and mission relevance. He added that the partnership intends to support agencies as they transition from experimentation to real-world deployments aimed at improving resilience, efficiency and public service.

How Is Leidos Advancing AI Through Partnerships?

The latest collaboration builds on Leidos’ AI partnerships focused on enhancing government and defense operations.

In 2025, Leidos partnered with Protect AI to provide end-to-end security for federal AI systems. The company also collaborated with CargoSeer to help customs agencies improve screening by integrating the latter’s trade-analysis algorithms into the Mezzo enterprise platform.

Leidos and VML launched Imperium, an AI-powered information operations platform designed to accelerate analysis, mission planning and decision-making in complex defense environments.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Artificial Intelligence

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Shubhi Mishra/Raft
Shubhi Mishra. The Raft CEO commented on a new OTA from CDAO for an operator-controlled AI mission system.
Raft Wins CDAO OTA for Operator-Controlled AI Mission System
Aaron Allgeyer/T2S
T2S VP Aaron Allgeyer. T2S Solutions will develop and deploy Axonis' federated artificial intelligence infrastructure.
T2S Solutions, Axonis Partner to Deliver Federated AI for the Tactical Edge