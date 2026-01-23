The Department of War’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office has awarded Raft an other transaction agreement to support the deployment of an operator-controlled computer vision capability for U.S. Central Command missions.

How Was Raft Selected for the Award?

Raft said Thursday it secured the award following Desert Sentry, a CENTCOM-led evaluation with CDAO focused on enabling operators to independently build and update computer vision models for time-sensitive missions.

What Capability Will Raft Deliver Under The Agreement?

Under the OTA, the company will provide its AI Mission System, or AIMS, to enable operators to train, deploy and assess computer vision models without the need for data science expertise. The platform is designed for use in operational environments that require rapid model updates and verification.

“Raft exists to turn operators into super-operators, and that starts by putting AI creation directly in their hands,” said Raft CEO Shubhi Mishra, a two-time Wash100 Award recipient.

How Does AIMS Support CENTCOM Missions?

AIMS is intended to support use cases, including wide-area imagery analysis, distributed maritime monitoring and counter-uncrewed systems detection. According to the company, the system integrates with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency's Maven workflows to enable accelerated model refreshes. AIMS incorporates guardrails and feedback mechanisms to support responsible AI use.

“This wasn’t about building another tool,” said Mishra. “This was about rethinking how AI gets built for mission-critical environments and how we empower operators to adapt when the mission demands it.”

The CENTCOM agreement builds on Raft’s work under a $349 million contract it secured from U.S. Special Operations Command in 2025 to support edge-to-enterprise AI and data integration across the Department of War.