Aaron Allgeyer on What T2S Solutions Seeks in M&A Targets

Aaron Allgeyer , T2S Solutions vice president for strategic growth, has been off to a flying start since joining the company in March. A 22-year Air Force intelligence veteran, he’s quickly leveraged his USAF experience to expand the company’s exposure to service and intelligence community senior leaders.

Allgeyer is responsible for T2S Solutions’ strategy and execution of business development and client relationships with the USAF. He takes pride in helping customers and partners make sense of cutting-edge technological solutions among an endless array of options.

An expert in leading multifunctional teams in dynamic, fast-paced and international environments, Allgeyer previously drove USAF growth strategy and execution at ECS Federal and CGI Federal . Allgeyer recently sat down with ExecutiveBiz for his first Spotlight interview, discussing the newest trends in space technology, what recent acquisitions Flexitech Aerospace and Blue Marble Communications bring to T2S Solutions and what the company seeks in merger and acquisition targets.

ExecutiveBiz: What are some of the biggest trends you have noticed in space technology in the last few years?

Aaron Allgeyer: Over the last several years, we have seen several major trends shaping space technology. These include the rapid rise of onboard space computing, advances in high-speed and secure communications, such as optical and radio frequency systems, and the growing push for more resilient and interoperable architectures that can serve both government and commercial markets. We have also noticed accelerating activity in lunar and cislunar exploration, along with a strong demand for scalable, cost-effective hardware that can operate across these diverse missions.

In response to these shifts, the nexus of new developments in space communications and space computing technologies and a growing demand signal from both government and commercial customers directly informed our decision for two strategic mergers and acquisitions. T2S in March announced its acquisition of Blue Marble Communications. T2S is a founder-led, mission-driven provider of advanced technologies supporting U.S. defense, intelligence and national security missions, and Blue Marble is a founder-led provider of space-qualified communications and computing technologies.

Blue Marble has established itself as a critical player in the sector as demand increases for high-performance satellite and spaceflight technologies. The company’s portfolio, including onboard processors, optical terminals, network routers, RF modems and transceivers, and edge processors, supports the next generation of satellite constellations. These will enable more resilient and efficient data processing in space, which are in high demand from clients operating in U.S. national security and global commercial space markets.

With this acquisition, T2S, backed by Madison Dearborn Partners , a leading private equity investment firm based in Chicago, advances its strategy to build a differentiated provider of mission-critical technologies at scale. Together, T2S and Blue Marble will serve the growing space sector while expanding capabilities in Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or JADC2; positioning, navigation and timing; cybersecurity; and lunar missions, addressing key needs in both government and commercial markets.

Blue Marble brings meaningful expertise in designing and manufacturing high-performance, cost-effective and scalable space-qualified high-speed data, RF, and optical communications systems. Blue Marble also has deep market penetration and a strong program pipeline with customers across the national security space sector alongside the international and commercial low Earth orbit and medium Earth orbit satellite markets. Blue Marble’s differentiated strengths align with the increasing demand for high-speed, secure data transfer and computing in both national security and commercial space markets. As organizations seek more interoperable and durable communications architectures, Blue Marble will benefit from the operational support and customer insight of T2S to continue delivering vital solutions for its global client base.

The addition of Blue Marble is a significant step in T2S’ strategy of expanding its presence as a market-leading provider of innovative solutions in space and other mission-critical domains. Following MDP’s strategic investment in T2S in November 2023, the company has been focused on broadening its technology offerings to support a wide range of critical defense and intelligence operations. These initiatives have led to sustained growth, including the tripling of the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. This acquisition also builds on other recent strategic moves by T2S, including the acquisition of Flexitech Aerospace in 2024, further expanding its role in space-based technologies.

Flexitech Aerospace brings expertise in spaceflight technology trends for Earth orbit, lunar orbit and cislunar space as well as human spaceflight RF proficiency. Flexitech Aerospace has successfully developed and manufactured a wide range of RF systems and components, including a variety of antennas that have been deployed in Earth orbit and supported lunar landers. It has also developed spaceflight avionics, ground test equipment and ground stations. Flexitech Aerospace has delivered deployable and non-deployable solutions over the years through its patents on certain deployable antenna technologies.

Flexitech Aerospace excels in market analysis informing spaceflight performance analysis, system design, integration and testing at all stages of communications system development and spacecraft operations. Its team, renowned for RF design leadership, delivers technical solutions for the most demanding spaceflight applications. Surpassing its competitors, Flexitech Aerospace has flown over 150 products in space and continues to adapt existing designs and develop new solutions that meet or exceed customer requests. T2S intends to scale existing Flexitech Aerospace operations and its shared spaceflight engineering expertise to further elevate Flexitech Aerospace’s RF capabilities, product designs and manufacturing.

EBiz: What’s the most important factor that goes into M&A target identification?

Allgeyer: The most important factor in our M&A target identification is alignment with mission and customer needs. T2S is an innovative, agile and mission-focused product and solutions provider. We specialize in rapid prototyping and experimentation, systems development, and integration, test and sustainment for DOD and its mission partners. T2S also works with the U.S. intelligence community, industry partners and other federal agencies. Our domain expertise spans space; high-altitude; PNT; AI and machine learning; command, control, communications, computers, cyber, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C5ISR; counter-unmanned aircraft systems, a.k.a C-UAS; and electronic warfare.

As a mission-driven provider of advanced technologies supporting U.S. defense, space, intelligence and national security missions, T2S seeks companies that complement our current offerings and subscribe to the same warrior ethos and ethics we cherish. We will continue to add to our platform of offerings with deliberate and strategic decisions to rapidly offer critical capabilities to those focused on keeping the U.S. and its allies safe from adversaries.

With MDP’s longstanding history of partnering with DOD, U.S. Special Operations Command and the IC to increase mission effectiveness and enhance national security through the use of innovative technology solutions, T2S is in the process of identifying more candidates for M&A. In addition to mission alignment, we also prioritize finding companies with differentiated solutions and teams with similar culture, which ensures a seamless transition minimizing operational impact.

EBiz: What do you think are the most pressing national security threats we’re facing today? How is T2S Solutions addressing these threats?

Allgeyer: While there are many threats to U.S. national security, several stand out as the most pressing: the rapidly expanding UAS/C-UAS challenge, increasingly sophisticated cyber and electromagnetic spectrum threats and growing vulnerabilities in space and joint all-domain operations. An adversary with limited resources can have devastating effects against a major military power, such as Ukraine vs. Russia, making the UAS/C-UAS threat undeniable.

T2S focuses on addressing these threats head-on with particular emphasis on contested spectrum operations. We bring UAS/C-UAS research, development, test and evaluation execution and environments, as well as operational technologies so our warfighters are ready for tomorrow’s fight…today.

Warfighters and technology developers across government and industry have limited ability to test and train in operationally realistic and relevant environments. Regulatory complexity and restrictions imposed by federal agencies often deter or inhibit the use of high-power levels and full execution of the cyberspace and electromagnetic activities required to replicate threat-informed scenarios.

Fortunately, T2S Solutions possesses a deep understanding of these regulations, as well as the threat, and is an industry leader in navigating the request for authorization frequency requirement process necessary for these complex events. T2S Solutions has more than seven years of experience designing, planning, coordinating and executing the most challenging, full-spectrum and open-air electromagnetic environments for DOD. We are experts in managing small- and large-scale testing, training and experimentation, and in management of test range assets and operations, including air deconfliction.

T2S Solutions provides two complementary core offerings which create a complex multi-domain opportunity for assessing, experimenting with and improving technologies in environments that replicate the operational challenges of modern conflict.

First, we deliver a “sandbox” for continuous capability development and an assessment venue under stressing, denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited-impact conditions. T2S Solutions manages all aspects of the testing or training events, including operational security, technology protection, modeling and simulation, test instrumentation, and data collection and analysis. Our extensive expertise has driven in-house development of test emitters and specialized instrumentation designed to reliably collect, store and transport DDIL test data.

Secondly, T2S Solutions offers integrated counter-UAS assessment capabilities, delivered through trusted partnerships. This enables customers to evaluate the effectiveness and resilience of their systems against evolving UAS threats. These services replicate realistic threat profiles, measure detection and engagement performance and identify vulnerabilities under DDIL conditions. Assessments are scalable from digital modeling to open-air experimentation and provide actionable recommendations to strengthen force protection, validate tactics, techniques and procedures, and enhance technology integration.

By combining deep technical expertise with operational realism, T2S enables its customers to stay ahead of emerging UAS, cyber, spectrum and space threats—delivering solutions that keep U.S. and allied forces safe, resilient and mission-ready.