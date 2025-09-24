BigBear.ai will deploy artificial intelligence and orchestration technologies in collaboration with digital solutions company SMX in support of the U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command/U.S. 4th Fleet during the UNITAS 2025 maritime exercise. The annual multinational event, hosted this year by the U.S. Navy, is scheduled for Sept. 15 through Oct. 6 and will involve about 8,000 personnel from 26 allied and partner nations, BigBear.ai said Tuesday. The exercise is recognized as one of the world’s longest-running naval training events.

Enhancing Maritime Domain Awareness

BigBear.ai’s technology will integrate across unmanned vehicles and hybrid fleet assets to build a common operating picture for exercise participants.

The company’s Arcas system is designed to deliver computer vision, pattern-of-life analysis and risk forecasting, supporting near-real-time predictive insights to improve situational awareness and mission planning.

The company will also showcase ConductorOS, its orchestration platform for AI, data and sensors. The system is built to function in denied, degraded, intermittent and low-bandwidth environments, enabling operators to deploy, train and update AI models at the edge in distributed maritime missions.

Through the demonstration, BigBear.ai will show how AI-driven solutions can strengthen maritime domain awareness in operational areas where counter-narcotics missions, human trafficking and arms smuggling remain persistent concerns.

“Our participation in UNITAS 2025 underscores BigBear.ai’s commitment to equipping U.S. and allied forces with mission-ready AI that delivers real impact where it’s needed most,” said Kevin McAleenan, CEO of BigBear.ai and a two-time Wash100 Award recipient. “In complex maritime environments – where illicit trafficking, illegal arms smuggling, and other transnational threats strain limited resources – our AI-driven insights can provide operators with enhanced situational awareness and the advantage needed to achieve mission success.”