General Dynamics Information Technology partnered with Amazon Web Services and the Virginia Army National Guard to demonstrate advanced artificial intelligence and cloud-based connectivity capabilities at the tactical edge during the Cyber Fortress 2025 exercise.

Advanced AI & Cloud-Based Situational Awareness Tool

The General Dynamics business unit said Tuesday an adapted version of the Defense Operations Grid-Mesh Accelerator, or DOGMA, system was showcased during the annual critical infrastructure exercise, which brings together government, industry and academic partners to strengthen Virginia’s cyber defenses. DOGMA integrates advanced AI, cloud computing and satellite connectivity to enhance data processing, analysis and decision-making.

The DOGMA system was deployed during the demonstration to deliver real-time awareness of aerial threats and facilitate a coordinated response against a simulated cyber and physical attack on a power grid. The system was proven effective in challenging environments with unreliable, limited or lost communication and power. This enabled the teams to perform edge data processing, make swift decisions and address risks instantaneously.