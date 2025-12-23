The General Services Administration has issued an additional contract award under the service-disabled veteran-owned small business pool of its Polaris governmentwide acquisition contract, expanding the roster of qualified vendors eligible to compete for future task orders.

In a notice posted on SAM.gov on Friday, GSA said DecisionPoint–Agile Defense Joint Venture was selected in the latest award phase following technical and pricing evaluations conducted in accordance with the Polaris solicitation.

Why Is GSA Making Additional Polaris Awards?

The agency emphasized that the award reflects its phased approach to standing up the Polaris SDVOSB pool. Offerors not included in this phase were not eliminated from consideration and remain eligible for selection in future award rounds.

GSA stated that the phased award strategy is designed to manage the high volume of proposals received for the Polaris SDVOSB pool while maintaining competition. Debriefing letters will be issued once all award phases are complete, the notice said.

What Is Polaris GWAC?

Polaris is GSA’s flagship small business IT contract vehicle designed to give federal agencies streamlined access to emerging technologies and advanced services. The GWAC supports requirements involving artificial intelligence, automation, distributed ledger technology, edge computing and other modern digital capabilities through multiple socioeconomic pools, including SDVOSB and HUBZone.