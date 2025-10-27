Tria Federal has joined the ServiceNow Partner Program to help federal agencies advance digital modernization efforts and improve mission delivery using the ServiceNow AI Platform.

Tria said Monday the partnership will strengthen its ability to guide agencies in scaling operations, adopting artificial intelligence-driven workflow automation and improving service delivery to enhance the overall citizen experience.

“Our partnership with ServiceNow comes at a moment when federal agencies need more than just technology—they need platforms that improve operational efficiency and unify disparate systems,” said Murali Mallina, chief technology officer of Tria Federal.

“With the ServiceNow AI Platform, Tria can help agencies automate workflows and gain a clear picture of data-driven insights, empowering teams to make better-informed decisions,” added Mallina.

What Is the ServiceNow AI Platform?

The ServiceNow AI Platform is designed to digitize workflows across systems and functions by linking them on a single AI-native platform to enable organizations to reduce costs, maximize the value of their technology investments and boost core business processes.

Supporting Federal IT Transformation Through Partnership

Through the ServiceNow Partner Program, Tria gains access to certifications, advanced training and best practices to enhance the delivery of IT platforms across the federal enterprise.

“As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Tria’s expertise in federal IT transformation and decades of hands-on customer experience are essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow solutions to new markets,” said Ira Simon, senior director of partner strategy and programs at ServiceNow.

“As a critical implementation partner to our ecosystem, Tria will help customers embed AI agents into critical workflows, solve complex challenges, and accelerate enterprise-wide business transformation,” Simon added.