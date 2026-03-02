Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has expanded its portfolio of authorized services for U.S. government customers after securing new Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Level 5 and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program High approvals.

The company said Friday that it secured the authorizations following reviews by a FedRAMP-recognized third-party assessment organization and technical representatives from DISA.

The authorizations enable Oracle US Government Cloud and Oracle US Defense Cloud customers to modernize systems while maintaining compliance with federal security standards.

What New OCI Services Are Now Authorized for Federal Use?

Newly approved services include OCI Generative AI, Exadata Cloud@Customer, MySQL HeatWave, OCI Cache, Virtual Desktop, Document Understanding, Oracle Access Governance, Exadata Fleet Update, Compliance Documents and Full Stack Disaster Recovery.

OCI Generative AI provides access to large language models to automate tasks, interpret policy and support citizen engagement through AI-powered chatbots and virtual assistants. Exadata Cloud@Customer allows agencies to run Oracle databases within their own data centers while maintaining FedRAMP High and DISA IL5 compliance. MySQL HeatWave supports transactions, real-time analytics and generative AI workloads with high availability.

Additional tools such as OCI Cache offer submillisecond latency for real-time applications, while Access Governance automates identity and access management using AI. Full Stack Disaster Recovery enables agencies to automate system recovery without redesigning infrastructure.

“Oracle always brings our most powerful technology to government customers,” Rand Waldron, vice president at Oracle, said. “OCI GenAI brings the latest models in a managed service that is easy to use and integrate, and Exadata Cloud@Customer extends our mission-critical database cloud services into our customer’s most important locations. Agencies win, and citizens are better served, with Oracle.”

Which OCI Services Previously Received Federal Authorizations?

Oracle has continued expanding its compliance portfolio in recent years. Previously authorized services at DISA IL5 and FedRAMP High include OS Management, Cloud Guard, Tenant Manager, Management Agent, Database Management Service, Operations Insights and Network Load Balancer.

Earlier approvals also covered Oracle Digital Assistant, Cloud VMware Solution, API Gateway, Oracle Cloud Functions, Data Flow, Data Science Platform, Data Transfer Services, Email Delivery, Secrets in Vault, Cloud Shell and Oracle Cloud Marketplace.