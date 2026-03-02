ITC Federal Secures CMMC 2.0 Level 2 Certification

ITC Federal has achieved Level 2 certification under the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification, or CMMC, 2.0 program.

As cybersecurity requirements such as CMMC 2.0 continue to reshape the defense industrial base, industry and government leaders are convening to discuss compliance, resilience and mission readiness. The Potomac Officers Club will host the 2026 Cyber Summit on May 21, bringing together federal and GovCon executives to explore evolving cyber policies, emerging threats and technology modernization strategies. Save your seat now to join the conversation.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based technology company said Thursday the certification affirms its implementation of the security controls and governance frameworks required to safeguard controlled unclassified Information, or CUI, and federal contract information, or FCI, in alignment with National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Special Publication 800-171 standards.

According to ITC, the Level 2 certification also reflects its implementation of enterprisewide cybersecurity governance and risk management practices and the adoption of system hardening, incident response and continuous monitoring capabilities.

What Did ITC Federal CEO Greg Fitzgerald Say About the CMMC Certification?

“Cybersecurity is not a compliance or certification exercise for our company,” ITC Federal CEO Greg Fitzgerald said, adding that the certification reinforces ITC Federal’s commitment to its customers and ensures employees are prepared to protect sensitive information while delivering secure IT solutions.

“CMMC 2.0 certification ensures we are not only compliant, but operationally prepared to defend the data that supports the warfighter and national security community,” noted Fitzgerald, a 2026 Wash100 awardee.

What Is CMMC 2.0?

CMMC 2.0 is the Department of War’s updated cybersecurity framework for contractors that process, store or transmit CUI and federal contract information. The framework aligns Level 2 requirements with the NIST SP 800-171 controls and reduces compliance to three maturity levels.

In November, the Pentagon initiated the phased rollout of CMMC 2.0, marking the end of the program’s voluntary phase.

What Is ITC Federal?

ITC Federal is a government technology contractor that provides application development and DevSecOps, cloud and infrastructure, cybersecurity and compliance, federal financial systems, adjudication and other mission-support services to federal defense, national security and law enforcement agencies.

The company has won a spot on the Missile Defense Agency’s $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract vehicle. Under the contract, the company will provide application development and modernization, cybersecurity and operational support services.

In 2024, ITC secured a strategic investment from Blue Delta Capital Partners to expand its IT offerings for national security and law enforcement customers.