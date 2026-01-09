ITC Federal has been awarded a spot on the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, or SHIELD, contract, a multiple-award vehicle intended to accelerate the development and deployment of capabilities supporting the Golden Dome of America.

What Will ITC Federal Deliver Under SHIELD?

Under the award, ITC Federal will provide application development and modernization, cybersecurity, and operational support services, the company said Thursday.

“Being selected for SHIELD reflects our team’s expertise in secure enterprise IT operations and our unwavering focus on mission outcomes,” Zhenia Klevitsky, chief growth officer at ITC Federal, stated.

“This program aligns directly with our commitment to providing technology solutions in security and automation to federal agencies that protect critical IT environments and the people who rely on them,” Klevitsky added.

SHIELD, an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, has a potential value of $151 billion.

How Is MDA Building the SHIELD Industrial Base?

MDA has awarded SHIELD positions in staggered phases.

The first tranche, announced in December 2025, included 1,014 companies such as Booz Allen Hamilton, Viasat, BAE Systems, CACI, Accenture Federal Services, L3Harris Technologies and Google Public Sector.

A second wave added 1,086 more firms, among them Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman, Raytheon, Boeing, Anduril, Leidos, HII Mission Technologies and Oracle America.

With the second tranche complete, MDA has moved SHIELD into the ordering phase and is preparing competitive task order solicitations. Funding will be issued at the task-order level, and work may extend through December 2035 if all options are exercised.