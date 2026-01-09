Ursa Major Joins Teledyne as Key Partner on Army D3I IDIQ

Teledyne Brown Engineering has added Ursa Major as a key partner on its prime Design, Development, Demonstration and Integration, or D3I, Domain 1 contract with the U.S. Army.

Ursa Major said Thursday the partnership gives the company an opportunity to help improve hypersonic missile defense systems and expand Teledyne’s propulsion capabilities.

“Ursa Major has established a track record of providing highly capable propulsion solutions to cutting edge defense technologies, including hypersonics, and this partnership is just the latest development in that effort,” said Dan Jablonsky, CEO of Ursa Major and a two-time Wash100 awardee. “We look forward to working with the team at Teledyne to provide national security capabilities to our warfighters.”

What Is the Army D3I IDIQ?

D3I is an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract vehicle administered by the U.S. Army’s Space and Missile Defense Command. The contract funds the development of threat-representative ballistic and hypersonic target vehicles critical to missile defense testing.

In 2017, Teledyne and seven other companies won spots on the potential $3 billion D31 Domain 1 multiple-award IDIQ, which covers the development of software and hardware components for space, high altitude and missile defense capabilities.

What Is Ursa Major?

Ursa Major is an aerospace and defense company that delivers hypersonics, solid rocket motors, space mobility and launch capabilities to customers.

The Berthoud, Colorado-based company has additive manufacturing operations in Youngstown, Ohio, and uses advanced production techniques and architectures to develop systems for ground, air, maritime and space domains.

According to Ursa Major, the Teledyne partnership marks its third IDIQ inclusion, following the Missile Defense Agency’s Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense award in December and the U.S. Air Force’s Enterprise-Wide Agile Acquisition Contract announced in April 2025.