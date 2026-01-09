The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded Derco , a Lockheed Martin company, the C-130 Aviation Consumables Performance Based Logistics, or ACPBL, contract .

The award is intended to accelerate mission readiness and represents the first outcome-based program between DLA and Lockheed Martin under the ACPBL initiative, the global defense technology company said Thursday.

“We are thrilled to be partnered with the DLA in support of the Lockheed Martin C-130 Hercules, and we share in their mission of maintaining high material availability, driving mission capability rates and warfighter readiness,” said Kathy Medalle , president and general manager at Derco.

What Is the Scope of the C-130 ACPBL Contract?

Under the contract, Derco will collaborate with the DLA to provide performance-based sustainment for new C-130 spare parts. The company will oversee demand planning, stock management, warehousing, engineering services and field representation to ensure consistent spare parts availability critical to aircraft readiness.

What Are the Details of the Contract?