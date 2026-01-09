Interos.ai, a supply chain risk intelligence provider, has elected David Burg as a new member of its board of directors.

Why Did Interos.ai Add David Burg to Its Board?

The Arlington, Virginia-headquartered company said in a LinkedIn post Thursday that Burg, a cybersecurity expert, will share his perspectives on resilience and market strategy to drive innovation and ensure the delivery of actionable intelligence to interos.ai customers.

Who Is David Burg?

Burg currently serves as Kroll’s global head of cyber and data resilience, a role he has held since 2024.

Before joining Kroll, he led Ernst & Young’s cyber business in the Americas for over six years.

During his time at EY, he oversaw the professional services provider’s partnership with identity management company SailPoint Technologies to offer secure digital identities to joint customers.

Announced in 2019, the partnership combined EY’s cyber managed services with SailPoint’s capabilities for on-premise or cloud computing environments.

“Managing digital identities, such as when their people change or shift roles, is a challenge for all large organizations today, especially during acquisitions, divestitures and mergers,” Burg said at the time. “Whether it’s compliance controls, access requests, automated provisioning, or password management, those functions are at the heart of any enterprise.”

Earlier in his career, he worked as a global cybersecurity leader at PwC, where he developed cybersecurity strategies for multinational clients.

Burg also has extensive experience in dispute analysis and investigations. He participated in the investigation of financial crime cases, including those involving WorldCom and Adelphia Communications.

In addition to his new role at interos.ai, he serves on multiple advisory boards and corporate boards globally, including the Cyber Fellows Advisory Council at New York University and Japan’s CoinCheck Group.