Northrop Grumman conducted the maiden flight of its digitally redesigned intercontinental ballistic missile, or ICBM, target vehicle designed to simulate advanced, long-range ballistic missile threats.

The company said Thursday the redesigned ICBM target vehicle, which leveraged digital technologies, achieved all performance goals during the missile defense test event.

Robin Heard, director of targets and interceptors at Northrop, said the company embedded digital technology across the ICBM target redesign and integration processes to improve operational safety, streamline field operations and increase cost-effectiveness for customers.

“The significant efficiencies identified during the redesigned target’s first pathfinding and maiden launch will positively impact future flight tests,” Heard added.

What Digital Tools Supported the Redesigned Northrop ICBM Target Vehicle?

Northrop used a digital twin, virtual reality pathfinders and augmented reality to support the redesigned ICBM target vehicle.

These digital tools were used to streamline manufacturing, integration and testing; plan factory integration and stacking operations ahead of the initial flight test; and reduce mechanical assembly time during interstage integration.

What Is Northrop’s ICBM Target Vehicle?

The company’s ICBM target vehicle features a repurposed Peacekeeper SR119 first-stage solid rocket motor and is compatible with advanced front ends to simulate advanced missile threats.

In August 2024, Northrop announced that it was redesigning the ICBM target vehicle for the Missile Defense Agency to boost the range and payload capacity of ICBM target missions. Under the redesign effort, the company replaced the target’s Trident C4 first-stage solid rocket motor with a Peacekeeper SR119 motor.

ICBM target vehicles are threat-representative ballistic missiles that the MDA uses to test the efficacy of the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System, Ground-based Midcourse Defense System and related platforms.

To date, Northrop has delivered 27 target vehicles. The defense contractor has supported 12 launches since 2011.