New Sidus Space CFO Alan Khalili will oversee financial planning, accounting, compliance, capital allocation, treasury and investor relations support

Khalili held senior financial roles in the space and technology sectors

He previously helped SpaceLink reduce projected capital expenditures by about $500 million

Sidus Space has appointed Alan Khalili as chief financial officer , as the space and defense technology company continues to expand its satellite manufacturing, artificial intelligence and space-based data businesses, the company announced Friday. Khalili takes over the role from John Burke, who served as interim CFO.

Who Is Alan Khalili?

Khalili has spent more than 20 years in senior financial roles at space, satellite and technology companies. He areas of expertise include corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, public-company reporting and internal controls, strategic planning and operational finance.

He previously served as fractional CFO and strategic adviser at Dymium and CEO and CFO at Kleos , guiding the publicly traded radio frequency intelligence data company through a formal insolvency process that led to its sale to a U.K. defense contractor.

He also served as CFO of SpaceLink , where he helped cut projected capital expenditures by roughly $500 million.

Earlier in his career, Khalili co-founded Aireon, a global aviation surveillance data company, and served as its CFO and administrative officer for six years. His background also includes corporate development and treasury work at Iridium , mergers and acquisitions leadership at NeuStar and Reuters, investment banking at Credit Suisse First Boston and public accounting at Ernst & Young.

What Will Khalili Oversee at Sidus Space?

In his new role, Khalili is responsible for financial planning and analysis, accounting, compliance, capital allocation, internal controls, treasury and investor relations support. He will also support the company’s commercialization efforts, operations and growth strategies.

Sidus Chairman and CEO Carol Craig said Khalili will help the company expand its satellite manufacturing capacity, advance the commercialization of its Fortis VPX digital mission computing system, along with its AI technologies and build recurring revenue.

Khalili’s appointment follows a series of leadership and board additions at Sidus Space as the company builds out its capabilities in finance, business development, space operations and technology commercialization. The company appointed Lawrence Hollister as chief business officer and Patrick Butler as senior vice president of mission operations and product line management in 2025, while Tiffany Norwood and Kelle Wendling joined its board of directors.