Collins Elbit Vision Systems will support JHMCS spares and depot-level repairs for F-15, F-16 and F/A-18 aircraft

Collins Elbit Vision Systems is a joint venture between Collins Aerospace and Elbit Systems of America

The contract will support 13 FMS customers, including Australia, Canada, Denmark, Greece, Norway and Taiwan

Collins Elbit Vision Systems, a joint venture between RTX ’s Collins Aerospace and Elbit Systems of America , has secured a $332.6 million contract from the Defense Logistics Agency for Joint Helmet Mounted Cueing System, or JHMCS, spares and repairs supporting F-15, F-16 and F/A-18 aircraft.

What Does the JHMCS Contract Cover?

The Department of War said Friday the fixed-price with prospective redetermination, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract covers consumable and depot-level reparable spares and repairs for the helmet-mounted cueing system.

The contract comes with a six-year base period of performance that ends on July 23, 2032. It also comes with a single option period that extends the performance period by a month. The joint venture will perform work in Texas, Oregon and Israel. The contract supports the U.S. Air Force, Navy and foreign military sales customers, including Australia, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Greece, Morocco, Norway, Oman, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan and Thailand.

The DLA awarded the contract through a sole-source acquisition. The contract is funded through fiscal 2026 to fiscal 2032 defense working capital funds, military service appropriations and FMS funds. DLA Weapon Support at Warner Robins, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

How Does the Award Build on CEVS’ JHMCS Work?

The award adds to CEVS’ recent work on advanced helmet-mounted display technology. In December 2025, the joint venture completed the critical design review for the Zero-G Helmet Mounted Display System+, a sixth-generation helmet-mounted display system designed to give pilots a high-definition view of the battlespace with real-time data.

In 2023, the Navy awarded CEVS a two-year, $16.8 million contract to develop, engineer and test the Improved JHMCS system. The company was tasked with delivering six helmet displays, including associated equipment, spare components, mass models, cockpit units and aircraft kits. The latest award focuses on JHMCS sustainment.